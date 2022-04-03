Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 6.7%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 54,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,100,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $337,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,425,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

