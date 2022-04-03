FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 276,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.