Financial Comparison: Eastside Distilling (EAST) vs. The Competition

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Eastside Distilling to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million -$9.86 million -2.51 Eastside Distilling Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -19.72

Eastside Distilling’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eastside Distilling and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 276 1288 1454 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 94.56%. Given Eastside Distilling’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s peers have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Summary

Eastside Distilling peers beat Eastside Distilling on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

