Financial Survey: CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) vs. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Fidelity National Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $510,000.00 59.28 -$1.42 million N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $13.88 billion 4.54 $417.00 million $0.68 152.02

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CFN Enterprises and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Information Services 0 3 16 1 2.90

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $139.84, suggesting a potential upside of 35.28%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -85.73% -166.25% -28.94% Fidelity National Information Services 3.01% 8.50% 4.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats CFN Enterprises on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. Its services are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

