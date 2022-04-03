Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.62

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.62 and traded as high as C$37.82. Finning International shares last traded at C$36.88, with a volume of 133,636 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTT. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.30.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39.
In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250.
About Finning International (TSE:FTT)
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
Featured Articles
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.