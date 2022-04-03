First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 191,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,301. The stock has a market cap of $678.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 29.95%. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

