First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FCAP opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.