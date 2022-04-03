First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
FCAP opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of -0.01. First Capital has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $51.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%.
About First Capital (Get Rating)
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.
