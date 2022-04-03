First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. 498,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

