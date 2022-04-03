First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Position Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 62.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in First Hawaiian by 112.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 62.0% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.