First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,062,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

