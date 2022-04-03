First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 541,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.