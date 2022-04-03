First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. 25,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,691. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 250,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

