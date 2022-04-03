First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FMHI opened at $51.20 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

