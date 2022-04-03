FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSV. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.50.

NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $144.12. 39,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day moving average is $173.66. FirstService has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in FirstService by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in FirstService by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in FirstService by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in FirstService by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in FirstService by 486.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after purchasing an additional 258,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

