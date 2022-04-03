Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will report sales of $86.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.85 million to $87.22 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $68.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $376.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $76.95. 503,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $262.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

