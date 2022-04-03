Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.56.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
NYSE:FVRR opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $262.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fiverr International (Get Rating)
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
