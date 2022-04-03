Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE:FVRR opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.86. Fiverr International has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $262.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.