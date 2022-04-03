FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.88

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 7083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.