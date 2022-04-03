Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.50.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.