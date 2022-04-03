Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flotek Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FTK traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 685,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,404. The company has a market capitalization of $105.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 74.08% and a negative return on equity of 97.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 183,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 46.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

