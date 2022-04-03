Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $38.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.43.

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

