Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

