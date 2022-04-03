Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.44

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as high as C$2.77. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.70, with a volume of 170,230 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOM shares. Pi Financial increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$564.48 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.46.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

