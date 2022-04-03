Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of FRTA stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.15. Forterra has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.
Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.
