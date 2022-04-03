Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,599,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,657.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.01. The company had a trading volume of 724,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.19 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.20 and a 200-day moving average of $318.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

