Fortress Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 94.06%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

