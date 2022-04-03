Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $724,299.03 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.
Shares of NYSE FET opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $132.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.63. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $28.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
