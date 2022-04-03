Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $724,299.03 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $132.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.63. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.