Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWP opened at $5.97 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

