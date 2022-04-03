Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSNUY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($61.48) to €60.25 ($66.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($46.48) to €34.50 ($37.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($103.30) to €87.00 ($95.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €38.00 ($41.76) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 66,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.81.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.
