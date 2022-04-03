Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freshworks.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Freshworks stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52. Freshworks has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $53.36.
In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035 in the last quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Freshworks (Get Rating)
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
