Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Freshworks stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52. Freshworks has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $53.36.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

