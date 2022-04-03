Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

FTDR stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

