Frontier Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $54.53 million and approximately $19.87 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

