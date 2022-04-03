fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Insider Alberto Horihuela Sells 161,454 Shares

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in fuboTV by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in fuboTV by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

