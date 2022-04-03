Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 119,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 89,159 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 108,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 749,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 361,812 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

