FY2022 EPS Estimates for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Lifted by DA Davidson

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Business First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

BFST opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $488.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

