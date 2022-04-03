FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $789.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

