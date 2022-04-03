FY2022 EPS Estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 165 to SEK 160 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale lifted their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.28.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.