FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Danone in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DANOY. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Danone from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

