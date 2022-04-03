G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.71.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.