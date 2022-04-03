Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.70.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
