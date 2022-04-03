Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Earnings Results

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

