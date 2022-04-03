Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,734,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,689,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,090,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,116,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.