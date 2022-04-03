Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLPI. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,976 shares of company stock worth $2,349,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

