GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.31

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.31 and traded as high as C$5.78. GCM Mining shares last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 776,633 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$537.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.89%.

About GCM Mining (TSE:GCM)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

