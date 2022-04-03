Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 1,051,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,833. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.76%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after acquiring an additional 680,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 330,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

