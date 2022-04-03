Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $465.00.

GNRC traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,030. Generac has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.55 and its 200-day moving average is $363.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

