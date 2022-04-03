General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.51. 1,004,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,708. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.01 and a 200-day moving average of $210.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $180.88 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

