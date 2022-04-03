Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Genie Energy stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.36. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Genie Energy by 280.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

