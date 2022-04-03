Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 998,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Gentex by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 597,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 203,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 74,386 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

