George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNGRF. TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC cut their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.54. George Weston has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $124.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

