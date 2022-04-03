Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Lowered to C$64.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.11.

TSE:GIL opened at C$45.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.86. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$39.12 and a 12-month high of C$55.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

