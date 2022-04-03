Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $63.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

